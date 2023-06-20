Love Island 2023 has revealed two brand new bombshells set to enter the villa this week.

The new summer series continued tonight with host Maya Jama making a surprise arrival in the villa.

She instructed the current Islanders they had to vote for who they thought were the least compatible couples.

Love Island: SR10: Ep16 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya arrives at the villa. ©ITV Plc

With the most votes from their fellow Islanders, Sammy & Jess and Leah & Mitchel were voted the least compatible. They were told they would be split up and would not be able to recouple with one another.

Maya then dropped news of the arrival of new bombshells, Mal and Montel.

Meet the two newbies below…

Mal Nicol

Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Mal Nicol. ©ITV Plc

Age: 25

From: Edinburgh, lives in London

Job: Picture researcher

Instagram username: @mallurpaal

Mal says: “Since I moved to London, having the balance of seeing friends, work and gym, it’s really difficult to date at the same time. It’s quite exhausting to date in the real world.

“When you strip it back to no distractions or social situations your pure focus is on people. I’m intrigued to find a connection.”

On who she has her eye on, Mal shares: “I do actually like Sammy. I think he’s quite funny and his personality is coming out more – there is something about him I fancy.

“I fancy Zach as well, Zach but I wouldn’t go in too strong on him as I feel like he’ll get a bit big for his boots because he’s had a lot of female attention. I think I’d play it cool with him.

“Scott seems lovely – I think he’s got really nice eyes. But I do usually go for a rugby boy not a footballer…”

Montel McKenzie

Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Montel McKenzie. ©ITV Plc

Age: 25

From: East London

Job: Account Manager and semi-professional footballer

Instagram username: @montelmckenzie

Montel says of signing up: “I just haven’t found someone I want to date, I’m always so busy with work and football!”

And he reveals of who he has his eye on: “My top three right now would be Catherine, Leah and Ella. Ella for me is generally my type, Catherine carries herself well and seems like a classy girl. Leah seems very chilled and that’s the kind of person I am.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM.