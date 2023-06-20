Love Island: SR10: Ep16 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather at the fire pit with Maya Jama ©ITV Plc

Two couples have been dramatically split up on Love Island 2023 in a brand new twist.

Maya Jama made surprise arrival in Love Island villa this evening with news for the Islanders.

The Islanders had been enjoying a morning brunch in their couples in the garden when Maya walked through the doors with news.

Love Island: SR10: Ep16 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya arrives at the villa. ©ITV Plc

She told the couples: “Well, as you know, finding your perfect match isn’t always easy. You guys are all living together, spending every moment together. You all have a front row seat into everyone’s relationship. You see first hand how it all goes down.

“In your couples you now have a very big decision to make. I want you to decide which two couples are the least compatible and tonight I’ll be back to find out who you all have chosen. This won’t be easy, so I’ll leave you to it and I will see you later…”

In the evening and Maya returned to reveal the results.

Whitney & Mehdi voted for Sammy & Jess and Leah & Mitchel

Catherine & Scott voted Leah & Mitchel and Sammy & Jess.

Ella & Tyrique voted Catherine & Scott and Leah & Mitchel

Jess & Sammy voted for Catherine & Scott and Leah & Mitchel

Leah & Mitchel voted for Sammy & Jess and Whitney & Mehdi

Molly & Zach voted for Mitchel & Leah and Sammy & Jess

Therefore Leah & Mitchel had five votes and Sammy & Jess had four votes. Catherine & Scott had two votes and Whitney & Mehdi had one vote.

As the two couples with the most votes, Leah & Mitchel and Sammy & Jess were told by Maya that they would be split up and they would not be able to recouple with one another.

Maya then revealed that two brand new bombshells would be about to enter the villa.

“Remember, you’re in here for a good time, not a long time,” said Maya as she departed.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.