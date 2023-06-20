Love Island: SR10: Ep16 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya arrives at the villa. ©ITV Plc

Maya Jama makes a surprise arrival in Love Island villa tonight with news for the Islanders.

This evening’s episode begins with Jess questioning whether there could be more there romantically with Mitch than she first thought.

She pulls Sammy, who she’s coupled up with, for a chat about the situation. Jess tells Sammy: “I wanted to be honest with you about the Mitch situation. You’re not cutting yourself off, so why should I cut myself off?”

Love Island: SR10: Ep16 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Sammy and Jess. ©ITV Plc

Confused, Sammy says: “I’d understand more if it was a bombshell…”

As the pair go back and forth on their feelings, where does this leave the couple moving forward? And where does it leave Mitch?

The next day, host Maya Jama stuns the Islanders, as she gatecrashes what was meant to be a romantic Villa brunch date

The Islanders had been enjoying a delicious breakfast in their couples in the garden when Maya unexpectedly arrives to break up the fun.

She introduces herself: “Hi my lovelies!”

Maya continues: “This is a bit of a surprise isn’t it? Stay where you are, this won’t take long. I hope you’re enjoying your cute brunch and time together…

“Well, as you know, finding your perfect match isn’t always easy. You guys are all living together, spending every moment together. You all have a front row seat into everyone’s relationship. You see first hand how it all goes down.

Love Island: SR10: Ep16 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather at the fire pit with Maya Jama ©ITV Plc

“In your couples you now have a very big decision to make. I want you to decide which two couples are the least compatible and tonight I’ll be back to find out who you all have chosen. This won’t be easy, so I’ll leave you to it and I will see you later…”

In the evening and Maya returns, asking the Islanders to gather at the firepit.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.