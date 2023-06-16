Fleur East has been announced as the new host of Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two.

Fleur will join Janette Manrara, who will return for her third series presenting the BBC Two show.

Former Strictly contestant Fleur said: “I’m so excited to officially join the Strictly family! I had such an amazing time on the show last year and so cannot wait to be talking to the celebs each week on It Takes Two.

Fleur East on Strictly Come Dancing. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

“Being a Strictly fan, I’m excited to get all the behind-the-scenes exclusives on the show. I know exactly what the next lot of celebs will be going through. It’s an incredibly fun experience, but it’s tough!

“Hopefully, I can offer them a bit of support and a friendly face along the way. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started!”

It Takes Two’s Executive Producer Eve Winstanley added: “Fleur is a brilliant addition to the Strictly It Takes Two family. She has been in the contestants shoes, so can offer the best advice, tips and insight on what to expect. We can’t wait for audiences to see Janette and Fleur together, they’re a dynamic duo.”

Fleur takes over the co-hosting role from Rylan, who first began presenting the show in 2019 alongside Zoe Ball.

Taking to social media earlier in 2023, Rylan told fans that he would not be a part of the team for this year’s series.

He said: “After 4 fantastic years it’s time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two I’ve had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can’t thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.

“I’ve been welcomed into the strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me. The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.

“Thank you Strictly, you will always have my heart… and dancing feet.”

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will come to BBC One in the autumn.

It Takes Two airing week nights during the series on BBC Two, offering fans behind the scenes access to the contestants, professionals and judges.