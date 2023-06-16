Love Island: SR10: Ep12 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather at the fire pit. ©ITV Plc

There’s some shock texts on Love Island tonight following the first public vote of the series.

This evening’s episode begins as Jess introduces new bombshell Scott to the Villa after heading out on a date with the newbie.

She debriefs with Sammy, saying: “I’ve been open and honest with you. I still am open, it’s made me realise a little bit…”

Sammy interjects: “That you fancy me more than you thought..?”

Jess says: “Yeah. That’s how I feel genuinely…”

Sammy and Jess chat.

Sammy admits: “I chatted to Leah for quite a while. She’s got decent chat, she’s a very pretty girl, but I did keep thinking about you.”

Soon, Mitch wants a word with Jess too.

He tells Jess: “I am available… I kind of want to get to know you a bit more. The She’s A Keeper thing [football-themed challenge]… watching you, when you fell on your a**e I went, ‘I fancy this girl.’ I swear to god. Now you know I fancy you a bit.”

Meanwhile Scott goes on to speak to all of the girls in the Villa with a bit of encouragement from Zach, who tells him: “You look like a mixture between a superhero and Prince Charming.”

Mitchel and Jess chat.

He first pulls Catherine for a chat at the mini fire pit before speaking to Molly about how her and Zach are getting on.

Molly says: “I found a connection with Zach and seeing where that goes, but obviously not closing myself off, staying open.”

Scott replies: “It doesn’t seem like anyone’s closed off.”

Molly agrees: “No and I don’t think anyone should be yet.”

Later on and Sammy gets word of Mitch’s comments to Jess.

He confronts Mitch: “I’ll be real yeah, I thought it was a bit sly. Mentioning it in front of all the boys instead of just pulling me and just saying, ‘Sammy, I’m feeling Jess.’

“I haven’t got a problem with you chatting with her, I just thought it was just a little bit sly.”

Then in the evening, the Islanders learn the public has been voting for their favourite boy and favourite girl.

At the firepit, a series of texts arrive as one-by-one they learn which three boys and which three girls have been left vulnerable.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.