Love Island: SR10: Ep11 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Scott arrives at the villa. ©ITV Plc

A brand new bombshell makes a surprise arrival in the Love Island villa tonight.

It begins with a text arriving, as Charlotte reads out: “Girls, it’s time for you to show off your ball skills in today’s challenge She’s A Keeper #PlayingTheField #NoFoulPlay”

The girls have to dribble a football round a series of cones, before then giving one boy a red card followed by some stern words.

Love Island: SR10: Ep11 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders take part in the ‘She’s A Keeper’ Challenge. ©ITV Plc

They then slide their way into the goal, as the rest of the boys try to shoot and score. It’s then up to the girl to decide who is their star player, rewarding them with a kiss.

During the challenge, Zachariah receives 4 kisses from 4 different girls, while Leah decides to score with Sammy as Jess watches on.

But winning the challenge comes with an extra prize as the ‘sexiest keeper’ receives a text with news of some off pitch action.

It reads: “As the boys voted you the winner of today’s challenge you will go on a date tonight with a real footballer, Scott. #BeautyAndTheBaller #WomanOfTheMatch”

Love Island: SR10: Ep11 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders take part in the ‘She’s A Keeper’ Challenge. ©ITV Plc

Elsewhere this evening, Sammy speaks to Leah in a bid to find out where her head is at.

He says: “I do wanna get to know you but at the end of the day I’m not going to go out of my way and risk what I have going on if I feel like you’re not interested in me.”

Leah replies: “I feel like I have made it pretty clear since coming in here that I am getting to know you”

Sammy reveals: “With Jess, we get on really well, but there wasn’t like an instant sexual connection… but when you came in, I feel like you and me do have that.”

Leah agrees: “Yeah it’s more of an instant thing.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep11 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Leah and Sammy chat. ©ITV Plc

Meanwhile, Tyrique updates the boys he has now made his decision between Leah and Ella, saying: “I just wanna say what I need to say… everything in the air, clean this mess up, that’s what I’m on.”

He later pulls Ella for a chat, and begins: “I wanted to talk to you today…the past 48 hours I know it hasn’t been easy for you…”

But what will Tyrique have to tell Ella? And will it be what she wants to hear?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.