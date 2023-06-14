Love Island: SR10: Ep10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Medhi tells Ella and Ruchee of the decision as Zachariah, Charlotte, Sammy, Jess, Whitney, Tyrique, Leah, Mitchel, Molly, André and Catherine look on. ©ITV Plc

Tonight’s latest episode of Love Island sees the dramatic fallout of the latest recoupling.

Last night’s episode ended with Ella & Ruchee both single and facing elimination from the villa.

A text announced that their fellow Islanders had to decide who to save and who would be heading home.

Love Island: SR10: Ep10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Molly, Mitchel and Leah await the decision. ©ITV Plc

Tonight, Catherine says: “This is very difficult, it’s obviously not nice seeing two of your friends standing up there.”

Mitchel adds: “I get on with both of them, they’re both my mates and I adore Ruchee, she’s just had a bit of bad luck…”

Jess says: “They both have amazing personalities and it’s just unfortunate that it’s come to this.”

But who will they save and who will be sent packing?

Following the elimination, Mitchel reveals he has a plan up his sleeve.

He says of his decision to couple up with Molly, saving her from a potential dumping he says to Mehdi: “I did that for my boy Zach, I didn’t do that for anyone else but Zach.”

Sammy laughs: “The thing is Mitch is saying this, but really you’ve got a secret plan just to get to know Molly now.”

Mitchel replies: “If it doesn’t work out then I definitely did, but if Mol starts liking me again, then a game’s a game…”

Meanwhile Molly and new bombshell Charlotte are both is keen to spend some more one-on-one time with Zachariah, working out with him in the outside gym.

Love Island: SR10: Ep10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Molly. ©ITV Plc

Witnessing the scene with amusement on the beanbags, Jess comments: “Molly’s doing the most”

Sammy agrees: “If I was Zach, I’d be like go away, give me a minute”

Elsewhere tonight the Islanders take part in a new challenge where they have to complete a series of dares.

The dares include “Tell all the Islanders to cover their eyes for 60 seconds and snog someone of your choice, but shh it’s a secret!” and “Snog the two islanders you think fancy you the most”.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.