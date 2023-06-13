Love Island: SR10: Ep9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather at the firepit: Catherine, Jess, Whitney, Ella, Molly, Ruchee, Leah and Charlotte. ©ITV Plc

One girl is set to be dumped from the Love Island 2023 villa following tonight’s dramatic recoupling.

This evening saw all Islanders asked to gather around the firepit immediately.

With everyone in place, a text announced: “Tonight there will be a recoupling where the boys will pick which girls they would like to couple up with. The girls not picked to be in a couple will be left single and vulnerable.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Leah and Charlotte. ©ITV Plc

As the girls stood together in front of the firepit, there was another surprise text as new bombshell Charlotte read: “Charlotte and Leah- as the newest arrivals, before the boys make any decisions you will choose who you’d like to couple up with first.”

Love Island recoupling results

First to choose was bombshell Leah Taylor who coupled up with Tyrique Hyde.

Next fellow bombshell Charlotte Sumner coupled up with Zachariah Noble.

The boys then took charge, starting with André Furtado who coupled up with Catherine Agbaje.

Mehdi Edno was up next to choose, picking Whitney Adebayo.

Sammy Root opted to couple up with Jess Harding.

Mitchel Taylor was last of the boys to pick, choosing Molly Marsh.

As a result, Ruchee Gurung and Ella Thomas were left single.

A text then announced: “Ruchee and Ella you are now both single and your place in the villa is at risk.

“Islanders, you must now decide which single girl should be saved. The girl not chosen will be dumped from the villa immediately.”

Who the Islanders choose to save and who leaves the villa will be revealed in Wednesday night’s latest episode.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly on ITV2 at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.