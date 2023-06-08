Love Island 2023: Meet new bombshell Sammy Root - age, Instagram and more

A brand new bombshell has joined the Love Island 2023 villa for this summer’s series – meet newbie Sammy Root!

Tonight saw Sammy make his entrance into the villa with a surprise text to the girls.

Ella got a message which read: “Ella, I’m waiting to date you on the hideaway terrace. I’ll give the other two girls a shout later.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep4 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Sammy. ©ITV Plc

Sammy is a 22-year-old Project Manager from Kent. You can find him on Instagram under the username @sammyroot_

He says of going into the villa: “I’ve always got girls on my mind, so what better way to find a nice girl than in the Love Island Villa!

“I’ll be the energy in the villa, lots of guys have pretty faces and nice bodies, which I have too, but I’ve also got the bubbly personality, I’m a bit of a firework.”

He adds: “I stand out from everyone else purely on appearance. Most attractive people have the personality of a sponge, but I’m not lacking in that department either.”

Going into the villa just ahead of the first dumping, Sammy says he has no worries about stirring things up.

He warns: “I won’t shy away from any of the girls and I’ll stand my ground, it’s game on.”

Sammy says he wants to find “my princess” and admits he can fall in love quickly: “If it’s the right girl, then yes. My ex is the only girl I’ve ever been in love with.”

As for what gives him the ‘ick’, he shares: “It’s niche, but wide feet – there’s something about wide feet that I can’t deal with. Girls that are too into star signs is another ick.”

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX

Elsewhere in tonight’s show, Mehdi made his move on most recent bombshell Whitney.

He pulled her for a chat told tells her: “I like your personality, obviously you are confident.

“I need someone that is confident enough to know what she wants. All the girls are beautiful, but what I’m looking for is brains”