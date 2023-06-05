BBC Three announces I Kissed a Girl dating show with Dannii Minogue

New dating show I Kissed a Girl is coming to BBC Three with Dannii Minogue.

Fresh from overseeing I Kissed a Boy, Dannii will be back to host a brand new series.

I Kissed a Girl will follow the same format as the original series, only with women instead of men.

I Kissed A Boy: Dannii Minogue, Joseph, Ross. Credit: BBC/Two Four & iStock/James Stack

A teaser shares: “In this bumper ten part series, 10 single girls are matched up, and meet for the first time…with a kiss. No chat. No messages. Just one kiss to test their chemistry straight away.

“Will their kiss be sweet and pure? Passionate and wild? And ultimately, will that first kiss lead to love? Let’s find out as Dannii Minogue throws open the doors to a beautiful location perfect for the ultimate summer of love.

“Before they arrive, the girls are matched up based on what they’re looking for in a partner. After meeting their match for the first time with a kiss, they’re encouraged to give their new relationship a good shot. However, the girls must ultimately do what’s right for them, because everyone is a possibility in this love game.”

I Kissed a Girl comes to BBC Three soon with a start date to be announced. You can apply to take part now on the BBC website.

Dannii Minogue said: “After showing love truly is for everyone with I Kissed a Boy, I am thrilled to have the chance to be Cupid again for girls in this second series. I’m so excited to see if we can find more connections, chemistry and hopefully love sealed with a kiss – here come the girls!”

Fiona Campbell, Controller for Youth Audiences, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer added: “I Kissed a Girl will follow our brilliant first series I Kissed a Boy, which is the first gay dating show in the UK, bringing another fresh perspective on the LGBTQ+ dating space. We hope audiences are enjoying the series currently airing on BBC Three and are excited for what the next series will have in store.”

For now, you can catch up on the original I Kissed a Boy series on BBC iPlayer now.

Fresh from the end of the series, a reunion special will air next weekend.

I Kissed A Boy: The Reunion airs on Sunday, 11 June at 6am on BBC iPlayer and 9PM on BBC Three.