Britain's Got Talent 2023 wild card! Judges pick extra act make the final

Simon Cowell has confirmed that Britain’s Got Talent 2023 will see a wildcard in the final this Sunday.

The judges will select one lucky act to make the final who just missed out following the end of the semi-finals.

In each of the live shows in the week, two acts made it into the live final on Sunday 4 June.

While the act with the highest public vote went straight into the final, the judges decided between the second and third placed acts as to who will join them.

But they won’t be alone in the final.

Appearing in Friday’s live show, Simon Cowell confirmed there would also be an eleventh wild card act joining the top ten finalists.

“I think we’re going to lose somebody great tonight,” he said. “There’s going to be a wildcard and it’s going to be someone in the top three.”

The wild card will join the other finalists and be in with a chance of winning a £250,000 cash prize and a spot at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

Currently its dancer Musa Motha who is the favourite for victory.

But bookies predict a number of other acts could give him a run for his money.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson for online bookies BetVictor, commented: “Musa Motha is our current favourite at 4/6 as he became the first contestant to go straight through to the final after he blew viewers away with his emotional dance performance.”

“He emerged as our new favourite this week after he knocked Malakai off the top spot. Musa’s odds have improved slightly as he was 1/1 earlier this week.”

Boswell added: “Comedic dancer Viggo Venn is one of the most notable market movers having been as big as 150/1 at one point, but is now as short as 3/1, coming in as our second favourite!”

“Ghetto Kids come in at 16/1, their odds have drifted slightly as they were priced up at 5/1 last week. They got through to the final after winning Wednesday’s semi-final.”

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 airs on ITV1 with the grand final on Sunday.