The fifth and final line up of acts for tomorrow’s Britain’s Got Talent 2023’s live show have been revealed.

The Britain’s Got Talent 2023 contestants were announced by the judges earlier this month.

After hundreds of auditions for the judges, a total of 40 semi-finalists have been confirmed, including the record number of golden buzzer contestants.

The semi-finalists will now perform in the live shows in a bid to secure an all-important place in the live grand final where a life changing prize of £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance is up for grabs.

In the semi-finals the public will pick one act to go into the final while the judges – Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli – will pick a second.

Meet the acts on the latest semi-final below…

Tomorrow’s Britain’s Got Talent 2023 fifth semi-final line up

Unity – GOLDEN BUZZER – Dance group who performed an emotional routine at their audition to get a golden buzzer from all the judges

Romeo & Icy – Dancing duo aged 19 and 20

Nurse Georgie Carroll – Stand up comedian

The Pixiebelles – Singing and dance group from Manchester

Cammy Barnes – Singing barbershop owner

Lillianna Clifton– 13-year-old school girl dancer

Cillian O’Connor – 13-year-old school boy magician

Tonikaku – Comedian who stripped to his underwear in his audition

The two acts that get through will join ariel act Duo Odyssey, dance group Ghetto Kids, singer Travis George, comic Viggo Venn, singer Olivia Lynes, dancer Musa Motha, singer Amy Lou, singer Malakai and in Sunday’s final.

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-final rounds air nightly all this week on ITV1. A live final will be this weekend.

Alongside the performers, the live shows will also feature guest performances. Friday’s show will feature the cast of The Wizard Of Oz.