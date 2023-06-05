Love Island 2023 cast Instagram and TikTok usernames

Wondering the Instagram and TikTok usernames of this year’s Love Island 2023 cast?

Wonder no more, here’s where to follow this year’s Love Island 2023 contestants.

The brand new summer series of Love Island starts this week on ITV2 and ITVX with a brand new batch of singletons looking for love.

More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut. As the couples attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the public – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners for Summer 2023.

Here’s all the social media details of Love Island 2023 contestants…

Love Island cast on social media

Ruchee Gurung

24-year-old Beautician from Sutton

Instagram username: @rucheewawo

Tyrique Hyde

24 -year-old Semi-professional footballer from Essex

Instagram username: @tyriquehyde

Twitter username: @TyriqueHyde

Molly Marsh

21-year-old Musical Theatre Performer and Social Media Creator from Doncaster

Instagram username: @mollygracemarsh

TikTok username: @_mollymarsh_

George Fensom

24-year-old Business Development Executive from Bedford

Instagram username: @georgefensom

TikTok username: @georgefensom

Catherine Agbaje

22-year-old Commercial Real Estate Agent from Dublin

Instagram username: @catherine_agbaje

TikTok username: @catherineagbaje

Mehdi Edno

26-year-old Communications Manager from Bordeaux/London

Instagram username: @mehdiedno

Ella Thomas

23-year-old Model from Glasgow

Instagram username: @ellathomas_

TikTok username: @3llathomas

Mitchel Taylor

26-year-old Gas Engineer from Sheffield

Instagram username: @mitcheltaylor_

TikTok username: @mitchtaylor_12

Jess Harding

21-year-old Business owner from Dudley

Instagram username: @jesshardingox

TikTok username: @jesshardingox

André Furtado

26-year-old Gas Engineer from Sheffield

Instagram username: @dre.furtado