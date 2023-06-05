Love Island 2023 cast Instagram and TikTok usernames

Wondering the Instagram and TikTok usernames of this year’s Love Island 2023 cast?
Wonder no more, here’s where to follow this year’s Love Island 2023 contestants.
The brand new summer series of Love Island starts this week on ITV2 and ITVX with a brand new batch of singletons looking for love.
More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut. As the couples attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the public – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners for Summer 2023.
Here’s all the social media details of Love Island 2023 contestants…
Love Island cast on social media
Ruchee Gurung
24-year-old Beautician from Sutton
Instagram username: @rucheewawo
Tyrique Hyde
24 -year-old Semi-professional footballer from Essex
Instagram username: @tyriquehyde
Twitter username: @TyriqueHyde
Molly Marsh
21-year-old Musical Theatre Performer and Social Media Creator from Doncaster
Instagram username: @mollygracemarsh
TikTok username: @_mollymarsh_
George Fensom
24-year-old Business Development Executive from Bedford
Instagram username: @georgefensom
TikTok username: @georgefensom
Catherine Agbaje
22-year-old Commercial Real Estate Agent from Dublin
Instagram username: @catherine_agbaje
TikTok username: @catherineagbaje
Mehdi Edno
26-year-old Communications Manager from Bordeaux/London
Instagram username: @mehdiedno
Ella Thomas
23-year-old Model from Glasgow
Instagram username: @ellathomas_
TikTok username: @3llathomas
Mitchel Taylor
26-year-old Gas Engineer from Sheffield
Instagram username: @mitcheltaylor_
TikTok username: @mitchtaylor_12
Jess Harding
21-year-old Business owner from Dudley
Instagram username: @jesshardingox
TikTok username: @jesshardingox
André Furtado
26-year-old Gas Engineer from Sheffield
Instagram username: @dre.furtado