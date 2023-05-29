Britain's Got Talent 2023 results: First acts confirmed for the final

Tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent 2023 results are in with the first acts making it through to the final.

Dancer Musa Motha and singer Amy Lou are the first of ten finalists on Britain’s Got Talent 2023 this year.

The BGT 2023 semi-finalists were chosen by the judges following auditions and tonight saw the first of five semi-finals.

Eight more contestants performed to try and win one of two places in the live final.

Appearing this evening were singer Gamal John, dancer Musa Motha, ballroom & Latin dance group United 2 Dance, comedian Ichikawa, illusionist Enzo Weyne, parkour group Parkour Collective, comedy singer-songwriter Abi Carter-Simpson and singer Amy Lou.

Each night those watching at home choose one act to make the final on Sunday.

The panel – Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli , Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell- will determine the second act in the final from the remaining top two acts in the public vote.

In the results this evening, hosts Ant and Dec first revealed the top three contestants as chosen by the public as Musa Motha, Amy Lou and Abi Carter-Simpson.

Topping the viewer vote and heading straight into the final was dancer Musa Motha.

Choosing between Amy and Abi, each judge then voted for their favourite to make the final.

Bruno and Amanda voted for Amy while Alesha and Simon voted for Abi. With the judges’ vote split, the decision reverted to the public vote and it was Amy Lou who got through.

She will join Musa in the final on Sunday alongside the contestants from the rest of the week’s semi-finals.

The finalists will face off in the grand finale on Sunday night.

The performers are competing to win a place on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance and a big cash prize.

This year’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals continue all this week on ITV1 and ITVX.

Together with the acts, each semi-final show will also feature a special guest performance with former BGT winners Diversity returning to the stage tonight.