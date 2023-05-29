Here’s a full recap of this evening’s first Britain’s Got Talent 2023 semi-final performances and results – spoilers!

Monday saw Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli return to the judges’ desk for the opening live show of the week.

In each semi-final eight contestants will perform and two will make it through into the final. The judges will select one act to go through while viewers at home will choose another.

In the first BGT results, it was dancer Musa Motha and singer Amy Lou who made the final.

Recap the first round of semi-final performances below…

United 2 Dance

Kicking off the first live show were ballroom and Latin group United 2 Dance. Bruno said the group “got the party started”, describing their energetic routine as a “Latin extravaganza.”

Gamal John

Next up was one of Bruno’s two golden buzzer acts as singer Gamal John performed September by Earth, Wind & Fire. Amanda described the performance as a “real crowd pleaser”, adding: “This is what you were born to do.”

Ichikawa Koikuchi

Ichikawa returned to the stage with more of his trademark ‘wind’ tricks. The bizarre performance was buzzed by all the judges who found it underwhelming compared to the original audition.

Enzo Weyne

French illusionist Enzo returned with another performance that stunned the judges as he got Dec involved in a teleportation trick. Simon was left exclaiming: “How the hell do you do that?! You did great!”

Parkour Collective

Parkour trio Parkour Collective hit the stage with another adrenaline-fuelled routine that Simon said was his favourite act of the night.

Abi Carter-Simpson

Schoolteacher Abi Carter-Simpson performed a new original comedy song on her ukulele. “Your writing is absolutely brilliant,” raved Bruno.

Amy Lou

Singer Amy Lou was next onto the stage, singing And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going from the musical Dreamgirls. “I feel like with you, it’s written in the stars. Tonight you are shining, it was incredible and you blew the roof off,” Alesha said.

Musa Motha

Closing the first live show was dancer Musa Motha who got a standing ovation for his routine. “That was so epic, what a fabulous performance!” said Amanda while Simon added: “I’m lost for words… that was… I’ve run out of adjectives!”

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-final rounds air nightly all this week on ITV1 and ITVX.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.