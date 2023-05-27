Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep8 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Musa Motha. ©Thames

Musa Motha won himself a place in the Britain’s Got Talent live shows this weekend with an inspiring routine.

The new series of Britain’s Got Talent continued Saturday on ITV1 and ITVX with the last round of auditions.

Ant & Dec return overseeing proceedings from the sidelines for 2023 with this year’s judging line up featuring Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and new addition Bruno Tonioli.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep8 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Musa Motha. ©Thames

The last of this year’s auditions came from 27-year-old dancer Musa Motha.

Born in South Africa, Musa told the judges how he had his leg amputated after being diagnosed with cancer.

Sharing how he had since learned to dance with crutches, he performed a stunning contemporary routine to the song ‘Runnin’ (Lose It All)’ by Naughty Boy ft. Beyoncé & Arrow Benjamin.

After his routine, the audience chanted at the judges to hit the golden buzzer.

Alesha said: “That was one of the most extraordinary auditions I think I’ve ever seen on this show. I’ve so much admiration for you, what you’ve been through.”

Bruno added: “That was exceptional!”

With more chants from the audience, all four judges chose to hit the golden buzzer together to send Musa straight through to the live shows.

Simon said “That was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen in all the years I’ve done this show, genuinely. I’ve never, ever heard a reaction like that in my life.”

Musa is the eighth golden buzzer this year, with all acts securing a place in next week’s semi-finals.

As ever, performers on the show are competing to win a the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance and a cash prize.

Will any of this year’s golden buzzer acts follow in the footsteps of series 15 winner Axel Blake and win the public vote to be crowned 2023 BGT champion?

The Britain’s Got Talent 2023 semi-final live shows air from next Monday at 7:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.