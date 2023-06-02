Britain's Got Talent 2023 final start time, line up and guests confirmed

The Britain’s Got Talent 2023 grand final date has been confirmed as a week of live shows kick off.

Ant & Dec are back at the helm for the latest series with the judging panel made up of Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and new addition Bruno Tonioli.

This year’s Britain’s Got Talent will come to a close with a spectacular live finale in just a few days’ as viewers crown their champion for 2023.

The final will air in one single show on Sunday, 4 June from 7:30PM, concluding at 10:00PM on ITV1.

You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX.

Ten finalists will go head to head as they perform live once last time for viewer votes.

The lucky winner will secure a life changing cash prize of £250,000 and a spot at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

Following seven weeks of auditions, forty acts have been selected to compete in the live semi-finals. They include a record breaking eight golden buzzer acts after the judges decided to ‘break the rules’ on only being allowed to hit the buzzer once each during the auditions.

This week has seen five live semi-final shows to decide who makes the final. Each night 8 acts will perform for the public and two will make it through to the final.

In each of the semi-finals, the first finalist is chosen via public vote and the second finalist will be chosen by the judges.

Those on the line up for the final so far are dance group Ghetto Kids, singer Travis George, comedian Viggo Venn, singer Olivia Lynes, dancer Musa Motha, singer Amy Lou, singer Malakai and aerial act Duo Odyssey.

For the final, the public vote alone determines the outcome of the night, where the chosen favourite will be named the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2023.

As well as the finalists’ performance, the last live show of the series will also see a special guest performance from the West End cast of Les Misérables.

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 final airs on Sunday, 4 June at 7:30PM.