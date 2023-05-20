Singer Cammy Barnes impresses on Britain's Got Talent with Olivia Rodrigo cover

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Cammy Barnes. ©Thames

Singer Cammy Barnes won over the Britain’s Got Talent judges this weekend with an Olivia Rodrigo cover.

BGT’s latest series continued Saturday evening on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant and Dec are back overseeing proceedings in the wings with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli making up this year’s panel.

One of the contestants on this week’s episode was singer and musician Cammy Barnes.

He told the judges how he had kept his audition a secret from friends and family having recently become a father.

The 32-year-old barbershop owner started his audition singing Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo whilst playing the guitar.

However Cammy’s first attempt to perform was stopped by Simon who advised him to slow down the song.

The second performance was more successful, with Simon saying: “I think it was a good choice of song, I always like it when someone puts a twist on someone else’s song.”

Amanda added: “It was authentic and real and I know how much it means to you and for all of those reasons it made for a beautiful version.”

Alesha commented: “You do have the most beautiful tone and i love that raspiness, I think you’re a great guy, I love your personality and I hope something comes from this.”

And Bruno concluded: “You really sing with your heart and the second time when you let it go a little bit and didn’t try too hard, it became even more real.”

With four yeses, Cammy was through to the next round.

Other acts on this weekend’s episode included a schoolgirl dancer, a chair-stacking daredevil and an eleven-year-old guitarist.

Hopefuls need three or more yeses from the panel to win a place in the next stage where they could make the live semi-finals.

As ever contestants are performing to win a £250,000 prize and the chance to perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance.

BGT continues next Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX with its final round of auditions.