Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Lillianna Clifton. ©Thames

A 13-year-old dancer stunned with her audition on Britain’s Got Talent this weekend.

Britain’s Got Talent’s 2023 series continues tonight on ITV1 with its penultimate round of auditions.

Ant & Dec are back overseeing proceedings as hosts with Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli on the panel.

One of the acts on this week’s episode was 13-year-old Lilliana Clifton from Liverpool.

School girl Lilly told the judges she had been dancing from the age of four before going on to perform to the song Train Wreck by James Arthur.

After the audition, Bruno enthused: “You are a powerhouse of drama, what a performance! You’re a dramatic actress as well as a fantastic dancer. Out of this world.”

You can watch the full audition below.

Alesha agreed: “Where does all that passion come from? Technically I’ve not seen anything like that for a long, long time. I’m quite speechless really.”

Amanda added: “You were like the speed of a hummingbird, it just looked incredible.”

Simon concluded: “You can tell you’ve put in the work, if I could score it a 10.”

With four yeses, Lilly sailed through to the next round

Other acts on this weekend’s episode included a Rubik’s cube artist and a chair-stacking daredevil.

On the show contestants must get three or more yeses to make it through in the second round where they could make the live semi-finals.

Alternatively, there’s the golden buzzer which sees a select line up of lucky performers straight into the live semi-finals.

The hopefuls are going head to head to win a huge cash prize and a spot on the Royal Variety Performance.

Past winners have included Paul Potts, Diversity, Tokio Myers and Lost Voice Guy.

Who will follow last series’ winner Axel Blake and win over the public to be crowned Britain’s Got Talent 2023 winner?

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturday nights at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.