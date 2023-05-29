Britain's Got Talent 2023 start time, tonight's line up and guest performers

Wondering when the Britain’s Got Talent 2023 semi-final airs tonight and who’s on the line up?

Here’s ALL you need to know about tonight’s first Britain’s Got Talent live show, airing Monday, 129 May.

What time is Britain’s Got Talent 2023 on tonight?

After thousands applied and hundreds auditioned, Britain’s Got Talent’s search reaches the live semi-finals on Monday, 28 from 8PM.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ant & Dec. ©Thames

The live shows air each night to Friday 2 June. The semi-finals run from 8PM to 10PM with the results at the end of each episode.

The top ten acts will head through to the grand final on Sunday, 4 June.

Who’s performing in tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-final?

In tonight’s first semi final (Monday, 29 May), the eight acts competing include golden buzzer winners singer Gamal John and dancer Musa Motha.

They’re joined by child ballroom & Latin dance group United 2 Dance, comedian Ichikawa and illusionist Enzo Weyne.

Completing the line up are parkour trio Parkour Collective, comedy singer-songwriter Abi Carter-Simpson and singer Amy Lou.

You can see the full list of Britain’s Got Talent 2023 semi-finalists here.

How do the Britain’s Got Talent live shows work?

Each night, eight of the final 40 semi-finalists will be performing live in the hope of impressing the viewers at home and winning the all important public vote.

Each night two acts will make the final. The first finalist is chosen via public vote and the second finalist will be chosen by the judges.

In past years, there has also been a wild card act but it’s not yet been confirmed if there will be one for 2023.

In the final, the winner will be the one with the most public votes.

Who’s performing on the Britain’s Got Talent live shows this year?

A host of guest acts have been announced for this year’s live shows, starting on Monday (29 May) with former Britain’s Got Talent champions Diversity return to the stage.

On Tuesday (30 May), the cast of We Will Rock You will perform while Wednesday (31 June) will see James Arthur and on Thursday (1 June), last year’s winner, comedian Axel Blake will be back.

Friday (2 June) will feature a performance from The Wizard of Oz and on Sunday’s final (4 June) the West End stars of Les Misérables will hit the stage.