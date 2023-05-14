tellymix
Advertisements

Britain's Got Talent 2023 spoilers: Meet tonight's contestants in latest auditions

Who's on Britain's Got Talent tonight? Acts from episode six (14 May)

Posted by Kayleigh Jade
Britain's Got Talent 2023 episode 6 acts
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

Britain’s Got Talent is back tonight with its sixth round of auditions – here’s a first look at the acts!

BGT’s latest series continues on Sunday evening on ITV1.

Ant and Dec are back to host the new series with Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden returning to the panel alongside new judge Bruno Tonioli.

As always acts must get three or more yeses to get a place in the next stage where they could make the live semi-finals.

There’s also the golden buzzers which sees five contestants straight into the live shows.

Meet the latest contestants hoping to impress below…

Yo Highness

All-female dance group perform a routine to a medley of tracks.

Yo Highness
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Yo Highness. ©Thames

 

The Queens

All-female dance group perform a routine to a medley of tracks.

The Queens
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: The Queens. ©Thames

 

Playboy Orchestra

Musicians play classical music on toy instruments.

Playboy Orchestra
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Playboy Orchestra. ©Thames

 

Miki Dark

Mysterious act performs an entertaining stunt.

Miki Dark
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Miki Dark. ©Thames

 

Gamal John

Gamal sings It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World by James Brown.

Gamal John
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Gamal John. ©Thames

 

Flying Salsa

Salsa group perform a routine with tricks and flips to Salsation by David Shire.

Flying Salsa
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Flying Salsa. ©Thames

 

Felix Clements

Primary school PE teacher dances to Balance by Lucy Spraggan.

Felix
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Felix. ©Thames

 

Dylan B

School boy Dylan sings Listen by Beyoncé.

Dylan B
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Dylan B. ©Thames

 

Camille Hunt

School girl Camille sings When I Grow Up from the musical Matilda.

Camille Hunt
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Camille Hunt. ©Thames

 

Beatrice

School girl dances to a medley of tracks.

Beatrice
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Beatrice ©Thames

 

Avalon Penrose

Scuba instructor Avalon sings an operatic song.

Avalon Penrose
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Avalon Penrose. ©Thames

 

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Sunday night at 7:40PM on ITV1.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.

More on: Reality TV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook