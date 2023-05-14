Britain’s Got Talent is back tonight with its sixth round of auditions – here’s a first look at the acts!
BGT’s latest series continues on Sunday evening on ITV1.
Ant and Dec are back to host the new series with Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden returning to the panel alongside new judge Bruno Tonioli.
As always acts must get three or more yeses to get a place in the next stage where they could make the live semi-finals.
There’s also the golden buzzers which sees five contestants straight into the live shows.
Meet the latest contestants hoping to impress below…
Yo Highness
All-female dance group perform a routine to a medley of tracks.
The Queens
All-female dance group perform a routine to a medley of tracks.
Playboy Orchestra
Musicians play classical music on toy instruments.
Miki Dark
Mysterious act performs an entertaining stunt.
Gamal John
Gamal sings It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World by James Brown.
Flying Salsa
Salsa group perform a routine with tricks and flips to Salsation by David Shire.
Felix Clements
Primary school PE teacher dances to Balance by Lucy Spraggan.
Dylan B
School boy Dylan sings Listen by Beyoncé.
Camille Hunt
School girl Camille sings When I Grow Up from the musical Matilda.
Beatrice
School girl dances to a medley of tracks.
Avalon Penrose
Scuba instructor Avalon sings an operatic song.
Britain’s Got Talent airs on Sunday night at 7:40PM on ITV1.
You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.