Britain’s Got Talent is back tonight with its sixth round of auditions – here’s a first look at the acts!

BGT’s latest series continues on Sunday evening on ITV1.

Ant and Dec are back to host the new series with Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden returning to the panel alongside new judge Bruno Tonioli.

As always acts must get three or more yeses to get a place in the next stage where they could make the live semi-finals.

There’s also the golden buzzers which sees five contestants straight into the live shows.

Meet the latest contestants hoping to impress below…

Yo Highness

All-female dance group perform a routine to a medley of tracks.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Yo Highness. ©Thames

The Queens

All-female dance group perform a routine to a medley of tracks.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: The Queens. ©Thames

Playboy Orchestra

Musicians play classical music on toy instruments.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Playboy Orchestra. ©Thames

Miki Dark

Mysterious act performs an entertaining stunt.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Miki Dark. ©Thames

Gamal John

Gamal sings It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World by James Brown.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Gamal John. ©Thames

Flying Salsa

Salsa group perform a routine with tricks and flips to Salsation by David Shire.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Flying Salsa. ©Thames

Felix Clements

Primary school PE teacher dances to Balance by Lucy Spraggan.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Felix. ©Thames

Dylan B

School boy Dylan sings Listen by Beyoncé.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Dylan B. ©Thames

Camille Hunt

School girl Camille sings When I Grow Up from the musical Matilda.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Camille Hunt. ©Thames

Beatrice

School girl dances to a medley of tracks.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Beatrice ©Thames

Avalon Penrose

Scuba instructor Avalon sings an operatic song.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Avalon Penrose. ©Thames

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Sunday night at 7:40PM on ITV1.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.