Ex On The Beach UK 2023 start date confirmed for new series on MTV

Ex On The Beach UK is back for a brand new series on MTV – here’s all you need to know!

What will be the eleventh season of the hit reality show will return with a new twist and a new title – Ex on the Beach UK: The One That Got Away.

It will see a cast of singletons once again jet away to a sun-soaked paradise, just like usual.

However rather than focus on bitter break ups, the new season will instead concentrate on “the ones that got away” as the former couples must decide whether or not to give their relationship a second chance to go their separate ways for good.

The new season of Ex On The Beach will start on Tuesday, 9 May at 10PM on MTV.

As well as watching on TV, you’ll also be able to watch online via Paramount Plus.

For now you can meet the singles on the cast – which include familiar faces from the likes of First Dates, Geordie Shore: Hot Single Summer and Are You The One? UK – below…

There have currently been ten series of Ex On The Beach, which first made its debut on UK TV in 2014.

The original premise saw singles looking for love and taken out of the country for a sunny holiday getaway. However, they were surprised by their exes to shake things up.

Narrated by Irish comedian Andrew Maxwel, the show sees the former flames rocking up either in the hopes of rekindling their love or in a bid to get closure on their former relationship.

Alongside the main series there have also been two Celebrity Ex On The Beach seasons with the last airing in 2022.

And during the pandemic, the show launched Celeb Ex in the City in London, featuring former couples coming face to face on blind dates.