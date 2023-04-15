Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ichikawa. ©Thames

Britain’s Got Talent’s new series launches this Saturday night with quite possibly its weirdest act yet.

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 begins this evening at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant and Dec return in the wings for the latest series, on hand to cheer and console contestants as they head out to face the audience and judging panel.

This year’s judges feature regulars Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon with Bruno Tonioli joining the panel.

One of the first acts performing for them tonight is 42-year-old Ichikawa Koikuchi from Japan who performs a series of ‘wind’ tricks.

He says: “My name is Ichikawa. I’m 42 years old I’m from Japan I’ve performed for 30 years. The talent comes from my family. It runs in our blood. I came on Britain’s Got Talent because my dream is to perform in front of royalty.”

You can watch a first look at the unique audition below….

As usual budding performers must get three or more yeses to get a spot in the next stage where they could make the semi-finals.

Also back is the golden buzzer which will see five contestants head straight through to the semi-finals.

The performers are competing to win a £250,000 prize and a place on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

Other acts on the weekend’s opening show include a singing receptionist, a Parkour trio and a schoolboy magician.

The multi award-winning talent spectacular is bigger and better than ever before, as this year sees more jaw-dropping acts, as well as more golden buzzer moments than any season yet.

Who will follow after the previous series’ victor Axel Blake and win the public vote to be crowned BGT winner 2023?