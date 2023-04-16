Britain’s Got Talent 2023 was back Sunday night for its second round of auditions.

Ant & Dec are back hosting the latest series. As ever they will be ready to provide encouragement to hopefuls brave enough to face the panel.

This year’s judging line up is made up of returning regulars Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell alongside new face Bruno Tonioli.

Contestants need at least three or more yeses from the judges in order to make the second stage where they could get through to the semi-finals.

Alternatively, five select performers can get the golden buzzer straight through to the live shows later this year.

Recap the second round of auditions below…

Cash Wallwork

Opening the latest episode was 46-year-old automatic door engineer Cash from Bolton who performed his own song Pasty & Peas whilst playing a Ukulele. The performance got three yeses through to the next round despite Simon branding him “annoying”.

The Pixiebelles

Singing and dance group The Pixiebelles from Manchester were next up, performing their energetic rendition of Be Our Guest from Beauty and the Beast. “Now that is a yes!” exclaimed Bruno after the end of the audition which saw the youngsters get through to the next round.

Nathan & Joanne

Ballroom and Latin dance duo Nathan & Joanne, aged 24 and 28 respectively, were invited to audition on the show by Alesha. The pair danced a Cha Cha Cha routine to Try Everything by Shakira. Simon told the duo: “We do get good dancers who are very boring on this show.. but both of you have got such amazing personalities, you were brilliant and everything about this audition I loved.” With four yeses, Nathan & Joanne sailed through to the next round.

Toy Toy Toy

Yo-yo artists Naoto and Shu came from Japan to audition as they performed a routine of impressive tricks with a pair of Yo-yos.

Four yeses.

Viggo Venn

Next on stage, 33-year-old Viggo from Norway performed a comedy routine to One More Time by Daft Punk. While the audience were on Viggo’s side, with even Ant & Dec joining in, Simon wasn’t won over and buzzed the act. “It was really annoying, it was stupid and none of it was very good,” Simon complained. However with yeses from the other judges, Viggo got through to the next round.

Joe & Echo the Duck

Dog trainer Joe surprised the judges with her duck Echo as they performed a series of tricks in an attempt to impress. Unfortunately the audition was buzzed by the panel, with Simon concluding: “Good idea, doesn’t work.”

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Joe & Echo. ©Thames

Malakai Bayoh

13-year-old student Malakai stunned the judges and audience with an angelic performance of Pie Jesu that got the golden buzzer from Simon Cowell. “There’s only one word I can use to describe that… golden!” he declared before sending Malakai straight through to the live semi-finals.

Andrei Burton

37-year-old professional trials bike rider Andrei showcased ‘parkour on a bike’ as he thrilled the panel with his stunt-filled audition that saw Bruno on stage and becoming part of the act. Getitng four yeses, Andrei was told by Bruno: “What I saw before I was tortured was the best I’ve ever seen!”

Thomas Vu

35-year-old American performer Thomas started his audition by saying cryptically: “I want to show the world that the Rubik’s Cube can be very interesting.” After asking the panel to scramble up the cube, Thomas announced he would be solving the Rubik’s cube while being set on fire. The climatic audition fortunately ended with no one getting hurt and Thomas securing his place in the next round with four yeses.

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV1

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.