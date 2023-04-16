Fresh from it’s opening episode last night, Britain’s Got Talent 2023 is back this evening with more auditions.

Ant & Dec return to host, ready to provide encouragement to the hopefuls as they head out to face the judges.

On the panel this year is new addition Bruno Tonioli alongside returning regulars Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden.

As usual performers must get three or more yeses in order to make it into the second round where they could get through to the live shows.

Back once again is the golden buzzers which sees five select budding performers straight into the semi-finals.

Meet the acts hoping to get a yes tonight…

Cash Wallwork

46-year-old automatic door engineer Cash from Bolton takes to the stage tonight, singing his own song Pasty & Peas whilst playing a Ukulele.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Cash Wallwork. ©Thames

The Pixiebelles

Singing and dance group The Pixiebelles from Manchester perform their rendition of Be Our Guest from Beauty and the Beast.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: The Pixiebelles. ©Thames

Nathan & Joanne

Ballroom and Latin dance duo Nathan & Joanne, aged 24 and 28 respectively, perform a routine to Try Everything by Shakira.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Nathan & Joanne. ©Thames

Toy Toy Toy

Yo-Yo artists Naoto and Shu perform a routine of toy tricks.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Toy Toy Toy. ©Thames

Viggo Venn

33-year-old Viggo performs a comedy routine to One More Time by Daft Punk.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Viggo Venn. ©Thames

Joe & Echo the Duck

Dog trainer Joe and her duck Echo perform a series of tricks in an attempt to impress the judges.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Joe & Echo. ©Thames

Malakai Bayoh

13-year-old student Malakai sings Pie Jesu for the panel.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Malakai Bayoh. ©Thames

Andrei Burton

37-year-old professional trials bike rider Andrei performs stunts on a BMX.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Andrei Burton. ©Thames

Thomas Vu

35-year-old American stunt performer Thomas attempts to solve a Rubik’s Cube.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Thomas Vu. ©Thames

Britain’s Got Talent airs tonight, Sunday 16 April, at 7:45PM on ITV1.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.