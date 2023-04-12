Rylan has announced he will be stepping down as host of Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two.

Rylan began co-hosting the show in 2019, first alongside Zoe Ball and most recently Janette Manrara.

Taking to social media this week, Rylan announced to his fans that he would not be a part of the presenting team for 2023’s series.

Janette Manrara, Rylan – (C) BBC – Photographer: Ray Burmiston

He said: “After 4 fantastic years it’s time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two I’ve had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can’t thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.

“I’ve been welcomed into the strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me. The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.

“Thank you Strictly, you will always have my heart… and dancing feet.”

There’s no official word yet on who could takeover from Rylan but former Strictly star AJ Odudu has been named an early favourite.

Strictly main show hosts Claudia Winkleman and Zoe Ball follow next at 8/1, while former dancer Anton Du Beke, Bruno Tonioli and Emma Willis are all 10/1 to replace Rylan, according to BettingSites.co.uk.

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing will come to BBC One in the autumn with It Takes Two airing week nights during the series on BBC Two.