When does Britain’s Got Talent 2023 start on TV? Here’s all you need to know about the new series!

The next series of BGT will come to screens soon, once again hosted by Ant and Dec.

For what will be the show’s sixteenth series there will be brand new line up of judges.

Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden return but David Walliams won’t be back. Taking his seat for 2023 will be former Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli.

When does Britain’s Got Talent 2023 start on TV?

The new series of Britain’s Got Talent will start on Saturday, 15 April at 8PM on ITV1.

The show will then continue the very next day on Sunday, 16 April at 7:45PM.

BGT will then continue on weekends throughout the Spring until a week of live semi-finals around the last week of May.

As ever, the show will start with its audition stages where contestants must get three or more yeses.

Back once again is the golden buzzer which sees five lucky performers straight into the live semi-finals.

Speaking at the first day of filming auditions earlier this year, new judge Bruno said: “I am thrilled to be here, what an honour it is to work with [Simon] finally.

“He’s teased me with this for years and I’m thrilled to be here, I’m emotional and very nervous.”

As always acts are hoping to win a big cash prize and a place on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance

Over the years Britain’s Got Talent has delivered some of the most talked about performances and most memorable TV moments of the last decade and more, including Paul Potts, Diversity, Tokio Myers, Lost Voice Guy and of course superstar singer Susan Boyle.

Who will follow in the footsteps of latest champion Axel Blake and win the public vote to be crowned BGT winner 2023?