Rise & Fall next episode and all about new Channel 4 show with Greg James

Here’s all you need to know about Channel 4’s new reality series Rise & Fall.

Hosted by Greg James, the new show comes from the makers of Race Across The World, Gogglebox and The Traitors.

Rise and Fall is a game about what it takes to get to the top – how to win power, how to keep hold of it and how to use it to influence others.

Rise & Fall cast: Sydney, Matt, Connor, Sophie, Prince, Joanna, Jefrey, Ramona, Cheryl, Edmund, Rishika, Jack, Ali, Rachel, Marina, James

Sixteen contestants from all backgrounds across the UK come together to compete to win up to £100,000. They start as equals but soon find themselves either in a position of power as a Ruler or as a powerless Grafter.

Greg James oversees the action as the Grafters work hard to complete a series of gruelling challenges to build up the prize fund. The Rulers must encourage the Grafters to work harder, but if they push them too hard, they might find themselves toppled from power.

Watch Rise & Fall on TV and online

Rise & Fall currently airs Monday-Friday nights at 10PM on Channel 4. The series runs for just over three weeks with a total of 18 episodes.

In the next episode tonight (20 March), the action continues as the first Ruler is eliminated from the game.

As the Grafters react to the Ruler’s elimination, they receive news that one of them will now be able to rise from the Basement and take on a position of power as a new Ruler. There is to be a secret ballot amongst the Grafters, before two of them visit the Penthouse where the Rulers must choose just one of them to join their ranks.

As well as watching on TV you can watch the series online and catch up on All 4.

Speaking about the show, Greg said: “I’ve been waiting for a TV show like this to come along, to be the ringmaster of, because I love doing big stunts and mad ideas and concepts, but I’ve never really done one on TV. I’ve always loved shows like this where the host is allowed to get amongst it, and I love the idea of getting to know the contestants.

“It’s a real treat to launch a new show on Channel 4. It’s the home of some of my favourite comedies, comedians and presenters and it’s a great, innovative place that shares my ambitions for creative, daring and sometimes very silly ideas.”