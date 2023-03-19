Rise & Fall cast: Meet the line up of contestants on Channel 4 show

Rise & Fall has launched on Channel 4 for 2023 – meet the line up of contestants here.

The new reality series is a game about what it takes to get to the top – how to win power, how to keep hold of it and how to use it to influence others.

Hosted by Greg James, 16 ordinary British people, from all walks of life and ages, compete to win up to £100,000.

The cast will begin the game as equals but soon find themselves either in a position of power as a Ruler or as part of the powerless as a Grafter. While the Rulers live in an opulent penthouse, the Grafters must survive in basic conditions in the basement. And much like life, those in power will be responsible for making decisions that affect those who have none.

Rise and Fall begins Sunday night at 9PM on All 4 and Channel 4 and continues at 10PM, Monday to Friday.

Rise & Fall 2023 contestants

Ali

Age: 45

From: Essex

Job: Businessman

Naming Donald Trump as an example of a great leader, Ali says: “The qualities I have that will make me win Rise and Fall are, I’m a great leader, I’m very organised and I can make people do what I want them to do.”

Cheryl

Age: 40

From: Liverpool

Job: Trainee nurse

“I like to bring everyone together, but I also like to do my own thing. I don’t like seeing anyone struggling so I know I’m going to be very compassionate about those scenarios,” says Cheryl. “But I also like to be a winner, so long as things go my way, that’s fine. But that’s not going to happen, is it? It’s a gameshow.”

Connor

Age: 27

From: Kent

Job: Care home manager

Connor says: “To win Rise And Fall I think you have to be outspoken, I’m good at analysing people and I think I’ll be able to sniff out the weaker ones, the fake ones, all the manipulators and I think I’ll be able to sniff out the worst ones… With my charm and sass, I’ll probably work my way right up to the top and win Rise And Fall series one.”

Edmund

Age: 27

From: Devon

Job: Account manager

Edmund says: “I think I have the qualities to win Rise And Fall because I’m more than happy to muck in and do the hard graft, but then also take a step back and organise and lead a team.”

Jack

Age: 28

From: Hertfordshire

Job: Builder

Naming Lionel Messi as a great leader, Jack says: “I’m up for anything and I don’t take it too seriously. I’m a winner. I’m not here to come second or make friends. I’ve got my friends and I play to win. It’s as simple as that so we’ll see what happens.”

James

Age: 26

From: Newport

Job: Employment coach

James – who thinks Beyonce is an example of a great leader – says: “If I win and get to the top, I want to make sure that I win fairly and treat other people fairly, too. A leader needs to lead and not just be a boss.”

Jeff

Age: 69

From: London

Job: Entrepreneur

Jeff says: “The qualities that I believe would give me a fair chance of winning Rise and Fall are my sense of humour and that sense of looking out for those below and giving them a chance, making sure that they can make a mistake, maybe two mistakes, but a third one and they’re out.”

Joanna

Age: 50

From: Suffolk

Job: Interior designer

Joanna says: “I like to rise to any occasion thrown at me. I love a challenge, I’m very energetic so throw anything at me and hopefully, I’ll be capable.”

Marina

Age: 18

From: London

Job: Receptionist

Marina says: “The qualities I have that I think could help me win are that I’m quite sociable and I’ve got good communicative skills to get people on board and supporting me!”

Matt

Age: 32

From: The Midlands

Job: Nurse

Matt says his mother is his role model: “She’s one of the strongest, most empowering women I know. If I could be half the nurse – because she was a nurse as well – and half the parent to my two daughters that she was to me then I’m happy, I’m successful. I’ve achieved in life.”

Prince

Age: 39

From: Hertfordshire

Job: Postal worker

Prince says: “I am very, very disciplined. I’ve got 20 years of martial arts training. I’m very focused when I decide to put my mind to something and I’m a very deep thinker. I don’t follow the crowd. I’m an individual, I’m quite strong minded and I’ve got good willpower.”

Rachel

Age: 27

From: London

Job: Influencer

Rachel says: “The qualities I have that will make me win Rise and Fall are, I’m very observant and I like to be social, but I’m also very competitive. I’m here to win. No one’s going to take my spot, just saying.”

Ramona

Age: 34

From: Born in Germany, raised in London.

Job: CEO

Ramona says: “I’ve worked in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Germany and the UK. I’ve learnt so much. I’ve worked with so many people from different cultures and backgrounds and I can lead people using the knowledge and experience I’ve gained.”

Rishika

Age: 26

From: Birmingham

Job: Communications officer

Rishika says: “The qualities I have are that I’m really outspoken and say what I think and I’m not afraid to take the lead. Also, I’m really empathetic so I’ll take into consideration what other people feel and think.”

Sophie

Age: 21

From: Essex

Job: Politics student

Sophie says Margaret Thatcher is her personal idol: “A lot of people tend to gravitate to me. I’m a natural-born leader, I’m really strong and I don’t care what anyone else thinks of me at all. I think I’ve got it in the bag.”

Sydney

Age: 24

From: West Lothian, Scotland

Job: Delivery driver

Sydney says: “My best quality to help me win the show is that I’m competitive and I don’t like to lose. I can get on with anybody regardless of age, gender and the background they come from.”

