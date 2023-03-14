Love Island 2023 voting figures revealed after Kai & Sanam's victory

The Love Island 2023 voting results have been revealed following the final!

It was Sanam Harrinanan & Kai Fagan who won the series with Lana Jenkins & Ron Hall in second place.

Samie Elishi & Tom Clare finished the latest series in third while Tanya Manhenga & Shaq Muhammad placed fourth.

Now ITV has unveiled the voting percentages from the final and it was an easy victory for Sanam and Kai.

They won with 44% of the vote with Lana and Ron on 30%.

Tom and Samie had 24% of the vote while Shaq & Tanya had just 2%.

Just under 800,000 votes were cast in the final.

As the winning couple, Sanam and Kai split the £50,000 prize money between them.

Following their victory, Sanam said: “I can’t believe it!

“For me, it was always Kai, like I always said he was my number one. Obviously, he is a very attractive guy but I fell in love with everything. Everything about him, I just loved it. I really didn’t think I was gonna be here. I’m going to cry.”

Speaking about falling for Sanam, Kai said: “It’s been a rollercoaster but literally, she blew me away. I think it’s the eyes. I always to her that it was the first conversation we had, she did the eyes. But she doesn’t do it anymore! After that first one, we just got closer and closer.”

Love Island will return to ITV2 in the summer with a brand new season, once again hosted by Maya Jama.

Applications for Love Island this summer are open now with the show returning to its regular villa in Spain.

You can apply for if you’re over 18 with a casting call reading: “The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.”