Love Island's Will and Jessie speak out after their exit from the villa

Jessie Wynter and Will Young have spilled all after their exit from Love Island 2023.

The former favourites to win were dumped from the show tonight (Sunday, 12 March) just a day before the live final.

The pair were voted the least compatible couple by the public in a poll alongside Lana & Ron and Kai & Sanam.

Reacting to their exit, Will said: “Leaving Love Island is a very sad time, obviously. Starting right at the beginning and almost making it to the end, you’re a little bit sad. However, I feel like I’ve found what I’m looking for in Jessie and made some lovely best friends along the way, too.”

Jessie added: “It would have been nice for us to get to the final, but I’ve left the Villa with Will and he’s my boyfriend, so that’s good!”

It was Jessie who asked Will to make things official this week as they enjoyed their final date. She explained: “I don’t think that it should always have to be the boy asking the girl to become their girlfriend so I wanted to jump in and ask! If you feel like you’re ready, as a girl you should be able to ask those questions. So yeah, I was definitely happy to take the lead!”

Will continued: “It was a massive surprise. It wasn’t something I was expecting. I know how much courage it would have taken for her to do that. For me, it made the day the most special I’ve ever had.”

Discussing being voted as the least compatible couple, Jessie shared: “If people want to sit there and doubt our compatibility, that’s on them. We’re so happy and content with where we are. We don’t need other people’s validation. We’ve had an incredible journey. There’s no time to focus on the negatives, as long as we know how we feel. Honestly, we’re so happy.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep15 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie and Will are shocked. ©ITV Plc

Will agreed: “You can’t please everyone and you can’t win everyone over. But coming away from it, Jessie and I know what we have and that’s the most important thing.”

As for what’s next for the couple, Will revealed: “The first plan is for Jessie to come to the farm and help me with lambing and then I think for us, it’s about just taking every day as it comes.”

Jessie enthused: “I’m very excited to go there [Will’s farm]. I’ll be looking to move to London. Samie and I were going to look at apartments so we’ll see how all of that goes.”

And asked if he’d consider moving to Australia, Will responded: “I think it’s very fair to say I would go to Australia. A relationship is a two-way thing. It would be unfair for me to rely on Jessie moving here 100%. Australia has always been a place I’d like to go to and travel.”

Meanwhile discussing Will’s actions in Casa Amor, Jessie said: “I didn’t want to have a relationship with a big dent in it. But because of what happened in Casa I think it made us work harder to make us work better.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep36 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie and Will. ©ITV Plc

Will added: “As a whole, it was a complete learning experience. I’ve never been in love before. Going through those emotions and messing up at Casa was difficult and a lot. Getting through the

other side, you communicate better and you do get stronger for it.”

As for who they’re backing to win, both named Samie & Tom as their favourite of the remaining couples.

“They are a genuine and beautiful couple,” said Jessie while Will said: “They went through very similar things to me and Jessie. Being with Tom throughout the whole journey, we went through all of those emotions together and all of the steps and stages of winning our girls back. I just got so close to Tom and also to their relationship.

“I would say I was closest with their relationship than anyone else’s. I can see how real, loving and compatible they are and you grow with them.”

Love Island concludes Monday night at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX