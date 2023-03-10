Love Island SPOILER! Three couples at risk of being dumped day before final

Love Island: SR9: Ep54 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather at the fire pit: Kai, Sanam, Shaq, Tanya, Will, Jessie, Ron, Lana, Tom and Samie. ©ITV Plc

Three couples are at risk of being dumped from Love Island 2023 just a day before the final.

The past two days have seen the final five couples each heading out on a special date.

But as well as enjoying one another’s company in private, they also each had a big decision to make. Every couple had to vote for which of the others were the least compatible.

Love Island: SR9: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya Jama arrives in the villa

Following the last of the dates, this evening saw a text arrive in the villa: “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit immediately.”

A follow up message read: “Islanders, as you know on your final dates you had to decide which couple you think is the least compatible. The couples voted least compatible are…”

A series of texts then announced that three couples had been voted least compatible by the Islanders: Jessie and Will with two votes; Sanam and Kai with one vote and Lana and Ron with two votes.

One final text then announced: “These couples are now vulnerable and therefore at risk of being dumped from the Island”

It’ll be down to the public to decide who goes with a free vote on the Love Island app inviting viewers to vote for who they think is the least compatible of the three couples. The couple with the most votes will head home in Sunday’s episode.

That will be followed by the live final on Monday night (13 March) where the public will vote for their winners.

Host Maya Jama will be live in the villa in South Africa to announce the results as one couple walk away with a £50,000 cash prize.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. Saturday night sees a special Unseen Bits show.