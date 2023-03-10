Love Island spoilers! One more couple leaves the villa after final dates

Love Island: SR9: Ep54 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather at the fire pit: Kai, Sanam, Shaq, Tanya, Will, Jessie, Ron, Lana, Tom and Samie. ©ITV Plc

Tonight’s Love Island sees the couples’ final dates revealed before another pair leave the villa.

This evening Will and Jessie receive a text inviting them on their epic date, with hints it will be a barn dance.

As they get ready for their final date, Will and Jessie both don denim with Will accessorising his look with a cowboy hat and boots, while Jessie rocks a pair of sparkling silver boots.

Love Island: SR9: Ep54 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie and Will leave for their date. ©ITV Plc

Making their way into a barn they are met by a band and dancers as Will brings out his best moves.

Afterwards, sitting together on the hay bales Will says: “It’s like a massive reminder of home because my mum and dad would talk about barn dances and I’ve never been to one, so experiencing it with you is such a magical moment.”

Jessie reflects on her journey with Will as she tells him: “I’ve had the best time here with you, I didn’t think I’d meet someone that I’d fall in love with so hard. You’ve been so supportive of me the whole way through, I want you to know how special you are to me.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep54 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Will and Jessie on a date. ©ITV Plc

They also have to decide which couple they think is the least compatible, who will they choose?

Kai and Sanam are the fifth and final couple to go on their date as they dress to impress with Kai wearing a suit and Sanam in a stunning black evening dress.

As they walk into the decadent location, complete with sweeping staircases and romantically lit with candles, they are treated to music by a pianist.

Discussing their future Kai talks about his family as he tells Sanam: “My mum will absolutely adore you because you’re literally the kindest most sweet hearted girl that I’ve ever met and she will see how good you are for me.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep54 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kai and Sanam on a date. ©ITV Plc

Kai and Sanam also bond over their careers as he says: “Our careers are so similar, it takes a special sort of person to go into the careers that we both went into, me being a teacher and you being a children’s social worker.”

Sanam says: “I love hearing you talk about your job, I just love that side of you, I think it’s amazing. It also drew me to you, to work with children you need to be a certain type of person and to actually love it shows how much of a kind heart you’ve got.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep54 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kai and Sanam on a date.

After sharing a kiss Kai and Sanam deliberate which couple they are going to vote for as the least compatible.

Following the last of the dates, a text arrives in the villa: “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit immediately.”

A follow up message reads: “Islanders, as you know on your final dates you had to decide which couple you think is the least compatible. The couples voted least compatible are…”

As the results are announced the Islanders branch off to discuss who they think voted for who. Will any of the couples reveal who they picked?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.