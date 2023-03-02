Claudia Fogarty spills all on Love Island after leaving the villa

Love Island’s Claudia Fogarty has spilled all about her time on the show after leaving the villa this week.

Maya Jama made a surprise arrival on Love Island this week with news of a shock twist.

Maya revealed that the public had been voting for the most compatible couples. With the fewest votes, Olivia and Maxwell were dumped from the Island – but they also had to pick which two other Islanders would be leaving, choosing Keanan and Claudia.

Love Island: SR9: Ep43 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Claudia. ©ITV Plc

Speaking out after her exit, Claudia said: “It’s a bittersweet feeling considering the whole Casey situation and there wasn’t anyone else for me after that. I left with Kenan which was lovely and I’m excited to see my family now. It would have been nice to stay if someone came in for me but Olivia and Maxwell picking me and Keanan was the right decision, everyone else had a connection and we didn’t.

“I miss the Villa already, I woke up this morning and was like where is Samie? I miss her so much, we were literally best friends.”

Up until the last few days, Claudia spent most of her time in the villa coupled up with Casey.

“From the minute I went in I was drawn to Casey,” she shared. “The way he looked, the way he came across, he’s the sort of guy I’d take home to my parents. We connected really well and I definitely saw potential. It surprised me towards the end how he handled things because I felt like we could have worked on the outside.

“Our first date, we just hit it off, we had so much in common and I felt like we shared the same morals. When I also came back from Casa and he was waiting for me, that was lovely because I was convinced he was going to pick another girl. We only knew each other for three days and he still picked me so it felt special at the time.”

Discussing Casey’s head being turned by new bombshell Rosie, Claudia continued: “I knew as soon as we got the text, I just had a feeling, maybe it was because we were still quite new and he was a slow burner. My instincts told me that if anyone’s head would turn it would be Casey’s.

Love Island: SR9: Ep43 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Casey and Claudia chat. ©ITV Plc

“I think he dragged it out a bit towards the end. I struggle to understand how you can have a connection with someone for three weeks and then all of a sudden have a connection with another girl after three days if you’re a slow burner.”

She added of Casey ending their coupling: “I was gutted, I built myself up for it and knew the answer but I didn’t want to hear it. When he told me it hurt because I had genuine feelings for him.”

However Claudia insists: “I’ve got no hard feelings towards him, he didn’t handle it in the best way but it’s hard if you like someone else. I hope Rosie and him are happy together, I genuinely wish them all the best.”

Finally, on who she wants to win, Claudia said: “Tom and Samie, the journey they’ve been on has had ups and downs but you can see how much he adores her. I want what they have, he worships the ground she walks on. Watching them grow together and form such a beautiful bond was a lovely thing to witness.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.