One couple has been dumped from Love Island 2023 in tonight’s results as part of a big twist.

In tonight’s show a message arrived in the villa announcing: “Islanders, It’s time for you to get ready and leave the Villa, as you’re off to the Island Beach Club to party! #SunSandAndSecrets #StayOutTheShade.”

Excitement swept throughout the Villa as the Islanders rushed to get ready for the Beach Club.

However as the Islanders danced into the night at the Beach Club, Maya Jama surprised them as she made an unexpected entrance.

Appearing on the balcony of the Beach Club Maya said: “You all look like you’re having a cute little time, sorry to crash the party, could you all line up in your couples please.”

Tonight’s Love Island results

The Islanders line up as Maya continued: “I’m sure you’re all asking yourselves why I’m here, I’ve got some very important news. The public have been voting for the most compatible couple. The couples with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight.”

In no particular order, the four couples with the fewest votes were revealed as Olivia & Maxwell, Claudia & Keanan, Rosie & Casey and Tanya & Shaq.

Maya then announced that the couple with the fewest votes and dumped from the Island were Olivia & Maxwell.

However, that wasn’t all.

Maya then revealed that two more Islanders would also be dumped, adding: “But that decision will not be made by the public… or your fellow Islanders.”

Maya then dropped the bobmbshell that recently dumped couple Olivia & Maxwell would be in charge of determine who left.

Who they decide to stay and who goes will be revealed in Thursday night’s show.

The other couples currently in the villa are Jessie & Will, Samie & Tom, Lana & Ron and Kai & Sanam.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.