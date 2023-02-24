One boy has been dumped from the Love Island villa in tonight’s latest recoupling.

This evening’s episode saw the Islanders receive a text, which read: “Islanders, please gather around the fire pit immediately.”

At the fire pit, a follow up message read: “Tonight there will be a recoupling in which the girls will pick which boy they would like to couple up with. The boy not chosen will be dumped from the Island immediately.”

The new recoupling followed the entry of two new bombshells – Rosie Seabrook and Keanan Brand – who were first to pick who they wanted to couple up with.

Love Island recoupling results

Keanan Brand coupled up with Claudia Fogarty

Rosie Seabrook coupled up with Casey O’Gorman

Lana Jenkins coupled up with Ron Hall

Olivia Hawkins coupled up with Maxwell Samuda

Sanam Harrinanan coupled up with Kai Fagan

Jessie Wynter coupled up with Will Young

Samie Elishi coupled up with Tom Clare

Finally, Tanya Manhenga coupled up with Shaq Muhammad.

Therefore, Martin Akinola was left single and was eliminated from the villa.

Earlier in the day, the Islanders were interrupted by a surprise text and news of two brand new bombshells arriving, who had chosen two Islanders each to date.

Kai and Casey learned they would each be dating Rosie while Samie and Jessie received invites to date new arrival Keanan.

