Love Island 2023: Meet new bombshells Rosie Seabrook and Keanan Brand

Fresh from the drama of Movie Night, two brand new bombshells are set to shake up Love Island.

Love Island has unveiled two brand new Islanders who will make a surprise entrance into the villa this week.

Meet the two newbies and who they have their eye on below…

Rosie Seabrook

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Rosie Seabrook. ©ITV Plc

Age: 24

From: Buckinghamshire

Occupation: Industry Placement Advisor

Instagram username: rosieseabrook

Rosie says: “I’m a girls’ girl but I also love male attention. I’d like to think I’m quite relatable so I really hope people see that side of me. I’ve got a very flirty personality, I flirt with people when I don’t even mean to. I’m confident and witty which always makes for good conversation when I’m speaking with a guy.”

On who she wants to couple up with, Rosie adds: “There’s a few. Casey, he’s got the personality and looks that I always go for. I’m unsure if he’s got the height but I can let that slide because he’s got everything else. I also like Tom, he’s very good looking and tall. I feel like there is more to him, so I’m looking forward to seeing that. Kai is also very attractive, so I want to get to know him.”

Keanan Brand

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Keanan Brand. ©ITV Plc

Age: 24

From: Wigan

Occupation: Professional Rugby Player

Instagram username: @keabrand_

Keanan says: “I’ve got the gift of the gab so I will definitely bring some fun, I want to go in, have a great time and find love! I can usually charm girls with my chat.”

On who he hopes to couple up with, Keanan adds: “Samie is my number one, if I could draw my perfect girl based on looks it would be her. I think she’s looking for someone that is cheeky and confident, and that’s me! May the best man win. Jessie is also up there, I know she’s with Will but I think me and her will get on well.”

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX.