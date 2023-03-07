Interior Design Masters is back for 2023 – meet the line up of contestants here.

Series 4 of Interior Design Masters returns to BBC One with ten new talented new designers competing for a big break in the fast-paced world of commercial interior design.

Each week the designers will be set a new commercial design challenge by series judge, design expert and former editor of Elle Decoration Michelle Ogundehin, who will be joined in every episode by a special guest judge.

One by one the contestants will be eliminated while the winner will walk away with a life-changing design contract with a prestigious commercial client.

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr airs Tuesday nights at 8PM on BBC One.

Interior Design Masters 2023 contestants

Tom

Waiter from London

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S4: Tom. Credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/ Ben Cross

Temi

Criminal defence lawyer from Hertfordshire

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S4: Temi. Credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/ Ben Cross

Ry

Assistant interior designer from London

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S4: Ry. Credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/ Ben Cross

Peter

Visual stylist from Belfast

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S4: Peter. Credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/ Ben Cross

Monika

Furniture artist from Paignton

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S4: Monika. Credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/ Ben Cross

Karl

Architectural designer from Newcastle

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S4: Karl. Credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/ Ben Cross

Joanne

Foster carer from Batley

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S4: Joanne. Credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/ Ben Cross

Jack

Furniture shop owner from Norwich

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S4: Jack. Credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/ Ben Cross

Charlotte

Lawyer from Ashtead

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S4: Charlotte. Credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/ Ben Cross

Buse

Architect and interior designer from London

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr S4: Buse. Credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/ Ben Cross

Interior Design Masters airs on BBC One from Tuesday, 8 March.