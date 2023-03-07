Interior Design Masters is back for 2023 – meet the line up of contestants here.
Series 4 of Interior Design Masters returns to BBC One with ten new talented new designers competing for a big break in the fast-paced world of commercial interior design.
Each week the designers will be set a new commercial design challenge by series judge, design expert and former editor of Elle Decoration Michelle Ogundehin, who will be joined in every episode by a special guest judge.
One by one the contestants will be eliminated while the winner will walk away with a life-changing design contract with a prestigious commercial client.
Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr airs Tuesday nights at 8PM on BBC One.
Interior Design Masters 2023 contestants
Tom
Waiter from London
Temi
Criminal defence lawyer from Hertfordshire
Ry
Assistant interior designer from London
Peter
Visual stylist from Belfast
Monika
Furniture artist from Paignton
Karl
Architectural designer from Newcastle
Joanne
Foster carer from Batley
Jack
Furniture shop owner from Norwich
Charlotte
Lawyer from Ashtead
Buse
Architect and interior designer from London
Interior Design Masters airs on BBC One from Tuesday, 8 March.