Interior Design Masters is back for 2023 on BBC One – here’s all you need to know about series 4.

Interior Design Masters welcomes a group of up-and-coming interior designers to take part in the biggest design challenge of their lives.

Alan Carr hosts the show with regular judge Michelle who sets a different design challenge before judging their designs together with a weekly guest judge.

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr: Michelle Ogundehin, Alan Carr. Credit: BBC/Darlow Smithson Productions/Clive Sherlock

Each week one designer will be eliminated until one is left who will win a life-changing design contract with a prestigious commercial client.

Interior Design Masters 2023 contestants and results

Here are the ten Interior Design Masters contestants taking part in the show and the results from the series so far.

Tom – Waiter from London

Temi – Criminal defence lawyer from Hertfordshire

Ry – Assistant interior designer from London

Monika – Furniture artist from Paignton

Jack – Furniture shop owner from Norwich

Peter – Visual stylist from Belfast

ELIMINATED EPISODE 3: Charlotte – Lawyer from Ashtead

ELIMINATED EPISODE 3: Joanne – Foster carer from Batley

ELIMINATED EPISODE 2: Buse – Architect and interior designer from London

ELIMINATED EPISODE 1: Karl – Architectural designer from Newcastle

Watch Interior Design Masters on TV and online

Interior Design Masters airs on Tuesday nights at 8PM on BBC One from 7 March. The series will air weekly across 8 episodes.

You can watch on TV and watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.

In Episode 4 (28 March), the designers discover they’ll be heading to Harrogate in North Yorkshire to transform three independent shops. Working in teams of two, the designers will be making over either a fashion store, a women’s shoe outlet or a sheepskin shop. Each unit has an individual brief with different requirements but before they can begin, the teams must pitch their plans to the shop owners, who will decide which idea they prefer and nominate a lead designer for each team.

With a budget of £3,000 per shop, a team of tradespeople and only two days to create their designs, the pressure is on. Scrutinising the designs alongside Michelle this week is retail space expert Ross Bailey. Ross and Michelle discover impactful windows, unique design features and extraordinary makeovers, but have the designers thought about the all-important customer journey?

You can catch up on the series on BBC iPlayer.