SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 results: Which contestants made it to the end?

SAS: Who Dares Wins’ latest series came to a dramatic end tonight as the remaining recruits fought to the finish.

This evening (Tuesday, 21 February) revealed who had got what it takes to pass this condensed version of SAS selection.

In the final episode, the remaining seven recruits were captured by an elite Hunter Force team, deep in the Vietnamese jungle and were brought in to be questioned by a specialist team of interrogators with over 40 years experience in war zones.

SAS Who Dares Wins – Series 8: DS Rudy , Chris, ‘Billy’ & ‘Foxy’

Only four recruits made it through this phase to compete in a final ‘Sickener’ task, but as the recruits edged closer to the end of the selection course, only THREE proved they were mentally and physically tough enough to pass.

SAS: Who Dares Wins results

At the end, Chief Instructor Billy Billingham and his team of DS (directing staff) – Foxy, (Jason Fox), Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver revealed that Grant, Joshua and Hilary, passed this year’s selection course.

The three were the only ones left standing of the 20 original contestants, including Faye who fell at the final hurdle in the final.

Billy said: “Take a breath, relax, it’s been a tough f**king course, so it’s a massive achievement for all of you right now standing in front of us. The question we always ask is – could we have that person stood next to us. Number seven (Faye), the answer was no, but for the remainder of you, congratulations, good effort you’ve all passed the selection process. Well done!”

On passing the course, Grant said: “As a civilian taking on Special Forces tasks and challenges, I felt super human! I felt like a new man…I feel proud.”

L-R – 2 Grant, 10 Danica, 15 Scott, 19 Anne, 14 Ross, 16 Jordan, 17 Jamie, 1 Amelia, 9 Daniel, 5 Becky, 18 Levi, 12 Aliyah, 6 Stevie, 20 Charlotte, 11 Zak, 4 Hilary, 13 Pete, 8 Rosie, 3 Joshua, 7 Faye

Joshua commented: “It’s an amazing, indescribable feeling. I had a once in a lifetime opportunity and I’m very proud of my achievement! I was buzzing, to say the least, and just glad I dug deep to see it through to the end.”

Hilary added: “It feels so so amazing, so liberating and so satisfying to have made it through. I would never have thought I would get this far at all…I definitely left there a changed person, not just for a while but forever. I feel so empowered and honoured to say that I have completed something like that.”

