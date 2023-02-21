Love Island: SR9: Ep37 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The girls during the ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’ challenge: Samie, Olivia and Lana. ©ITV Plc

The Love Island couples find their relationships put to the test in tonight’s episode.

This evening sees competition set in amongst the Villa’s couples as they receive a text inviting them to play a game, Knowing Me, Knowing You.

Olivia reads out the message: “Islanders, it’s time to find out how well you really know your other half in today’s couples challenge, “Knowing Me, Knowing You!’ #KnowItOrBlowIt #ProofIsInThePudding”-

Love Island: SR9: Ep37 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The boys during the ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’ challenge: Casey, Kai and Tom. ©ITV Plc

As the only Islander not in a couple, Shaq plays the role of host while the other Islanders quickly catch up with their partners for some pre-challenge relationship revision.

The couples recap on their partners’ birthdays, star signs, number of sexual partners and more.

Shaq’s questions include whether they know their partner’s middle name and their biggest turn ons.

The girls are also asked to name their partner’s favourite sex position.

Joking about Martin and Tanya trying to match answers, Shaq laughingly says: “If you know this….”

Love Island: SR9: Ep37 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders during the ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’ challenge: Martin, Will, Claudia, Sanam, Samie, Olivia, Lana, Tanya and Jessie. ©ITV Plc

Meanwhile, which couple wins a point having both picked ‘speed bump’ as their boy’s favourite sex position?

Plus, Shaq asks the girls: “Which Islander does your partner think is least genuine in the Villa?” Two boys’ names get mentioned the most, which boys do the girls think is least genuine and do their partners agree?

Elsewhere, Kai justifies his choice when he picks Claudia as the “least trustworthy”. And Jessie notices only one boy backs her and Will as the most compatible couple.

The girls are also asked: “Which Islander of the opposite sex would your boy couple up with if he wasn’t with you?”

Claudia guesses Casey would pick Samie, but Casey’s answer doesn’t match leaving Claudia confused by his feelings…

Elsewhere tonight, Martin reacts to Tanya’s dramatic speech about Shaq at the end of last night’s episode.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.