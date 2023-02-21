Love Island: SR9: Ep37 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Olivia and Maxwell chat to Martin ©ITV Plc

Martin has plenty to say on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Yesterday evening’s episode ended with a passionate speech from Tanya who declared her love for Shaq.

Tonight the pair are seen sitting together as she says: “I’m so sorry it took someone else coming in for me to fully realise that I can’t lose you.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep37 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Martin and Tanya chat. ©ITV Plc

Meanwhile Martin catches up with Olivia and Maxwell to discuss how he’s feeling in light of Tanya’s admission, Martin says: “I look like an idiot in front of everyone.”

As Martin heads over to Tanya and Shaq he says: “Tanya, can we have a chat? Shaq, you know I have no problems with you, it’s all good.”

Tanya and Martin head to the fire pit as he says: “When I was speaking to you, you never told me you were a liar. You’re not sincere, you made me look like I was dumb, you’re a liar.”

Tanya asks: “Is that what you had to get off your chest?”

But is that the end of the conversation or is there more to be said between the pair?

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, relationships are put to the test in a new challenge.

A text arrives in the villa, inviting them to play a game, Knowing Me, Knowing You.

Love Island: SR9: Ep37 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The girls during the ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’ challenge: Samie, Olivia and Lana. ©ITV Plc

Each couple is separately asked the same questions and if the answers match, they win a point.

As the only Islander not in a couple, Shaq plays the role of host while the other Islanders quickly catch up with their partners for some pre-challenge relationship revision.

The couples recap on their partners’ birthdays, star signs, number of sexual partners and more, but who will come out on top and how will Martin and Tanya fare as they have to work together in the challenge?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.