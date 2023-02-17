Love Island 2023 spoilers as Casa Amor secrets are revealed

Tonight’s Love Island sees the fallout from last night’s dramatic recoupling.

Yesterday saw the original couples reunited after Casa Amor.

After confessing to kissing Layla, Will makes his way over to Jessie but she says: “No Will, just please don’t talk to me right now.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep33 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Sanam and Kai talk.

Elsewhere, Tanya reflects on where she stands with Shaq as she tells Samie and Olivia: “He said it’s over, do you think he means it?”

Newly formed couple Kai and Sanam also catch up as Kai says: “I feel like I genuinely would be compatible with you on the outside.”

As they discuss Olivia’s reaction at the fire pit, Sanam says: “That speech made no sense, what the heck.”

Meanwhile, Claudia has got questions for Casey as she asks: “So talk me through the girl, or girls, however many girls you decided to kiss whilst I was away.”

Later, Martin and Tanya talk about the events of the recoupling.

Love Island: SR9: Ep33 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Martin and Tanya.

Martin asks: “You mentioned that I’m a test or a bump in the road, what is that about?”

Tanya says: “Me and him have a connection and this is the first time that we’ve questioned what we have… Let me try and make you see it this way, if I didn’t care about this, I had a choice and really I could have played it safe.”

Elsewhere, Tom makes his way over to Samie and says: “I feel like I need to own what I’ve done, it’s not nice obviously, the cuddling and kissing that’s on me big time and I take full responsibility for that. I hope it’s not done with me and you, you mean a lot to me.”

He adds: “I’m going to fight for you, I’m so sorry that I’ve hurt you.”

Samie replies: “I don’t know, I feel like there is more to it, I’m going to chat to Sanam and just ask for her opinion on what actually happened.”

However soon the girls get the chance to be filled in all the secrets of Casa Amor.

Love Island: SR9: Ep33 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Lydia and Cynthia.

A text arrives in the villa and reads: “Samie, Jessie and Claudia. Please get ready to leave the Villa as Cynthia, Layla and Lydia want to catch up #GetTheTea #NothingStaysAtCasa”

Olivia reacts: “It’s all going to come out now, boys’ holiday, secrets get spilled.”

Samie, Jessie and Claudia get ready to leave the Villa, but what will await them as they meet Cynthia, Lydia and Layla to find out exactly what went on during Casa Amor?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.