Love Island 2023 results! NINE Islanders dumped in Casa Amor recoupling

Nine Islanders were dumped from Love Island 2023 in tonight’s dramatic Casa Amor recoupling.

After spending the weekend apart in separate villas, tonight saw the original couples reunited – but not before each made a big decision.

A message sent to the girls in Casa Amor read: “Girls, tonight there will be a recoupling in which you must decide whether you want to remain coupled with your partner back in the Villa or recouple with one of the new boys #CasaNomore.”

The boys in the main villa get a similar message: “Boys, tonight there will be a recoupling in which you must decide whether you want to remain coupled up with your girl who has been living in Casa Amor or recouple with one of the new girls #JudgementDay.”

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor recoupling results!

Host Maya Jama made a dramatic return for the villa, telling the boys in the main villa: “Casa Amor is the ultimate relationship test, it’s a test of trust. Do you trust that your girl has stayed loyal to you or do you think she will have strayed? I’m going to ask you one by one whether you want to stick with your current partner or whether you want to recouple with one of these girls standing right in front of you.”

She added: “The girls at Casa Amor have also been given the choice of whether they want to stick with you or recouple with one of the new boys. It’s time to make your decisions and also find out what the girls have chosen to do.”

Casey O’Gorman and Claudia Fogarty both chose to recouple with each other.

Kai Fagan and Olivia Hawkins both chose to couple up with new partners. Kai coupled with new girl Sanam Harrinanan while Olivia coupled with new boy Maxwell Samuda.

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins both chose to recouple with each other.

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi both chose to recouple with each other.

Will Young and Jessie Wynter both chose to recouple with each other.

Shaq Muhammad chose to recouple with Tanya Manhenga however she chose to couple up with new boy Martin Akinola. Therefore, Shaq is now single.

As a result of the recoupling, the Casa Amor islanders not chosen – Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo, Layla Al-Momani, Lydia Karakyriakou, Lynda Flix, Sammy James, Bayley Mummery, Frankie Davey, Kain Reed and Ryan Weekley – were all dumped from the villa.

