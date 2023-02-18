The winner of The Masked Singer UK 2023 has been revealed in tonight’s grand final results.

Series 4 of The Masked Singer UK has seen a new group of 12 celebrities go head to head to put on a standout musical performance while hiding their identities behind elaborate masks.

Hosted by Joel Dommett with a panel of Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan, together with a studio audience, have been trying to uncover the identity of the mystery singers. For the final they were joined by guest judge Lee Mack.

Saturday’s latest episode (18 February) saw the remaining three mystery celebrities face off in the grand final: Fawn, Phoenix and Rhino.

Who won The Masked Singer 2023?

At the end of the eighth and final show Rhino was crowned the winner before being unmasked as Charlie Simpson.

They beat Phoenix in the final, with his identity revealed as Ricky Wilson.

Fawn finished in third place unmasked as Natalie Appleton.

In the episode, the remaining three celebrities started their fight for the crown with a brand new performance each.

After every song, the panel gave their opinions on both the performance and their best guesses on who was behind the mask.

Then after all the performances the studio audience voted for their favourite where Fawn received the fewest votes. She was therefore eliminated and removed her mask to reveal her identity as All Saints star Natalie Appleton.

The remaining two masked singers – Phoenix and Rhino – returned to sing again before another audience vote.

With the most votes, Rhino was crowned the winner and revealed as Busted’s Charlie Simpson.

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep8 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Lee Mack, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Runner up Phoenix was also unmasked with his true identity confirmed to be Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson.

The Masked Singer UK 2023 results

Recap the full results from the series below…

Episode 1: Sunday 1 January: Ghost unmasked as Chris Kamara

Episode 2: Saturday 7 January: Piece of Cake unmasked as Lulu

Episode 3: Saturday 14 January: Cat & Mouse unmasked as Martin & Shirlie Kemp

Episode 4: Saturday 21 January: Rubbish unmasked as Stephen Hendry

Episode 5: Saturday 28 January: Pigeon unmasked as Katherine Ryan

Episode 6: Saturday 4 February: Knitting unmasked as Claire Richards and Otter unmasked as Daisy May Cooper

Episode 7: Saturday 11 February: Jacket Potato unmasked as Richie Sambora and Jellyfish unmasked as Amber Riley

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITVX.