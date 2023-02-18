The Masked Singer 2023: Watch all the performances and results from the final

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep8 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Lee Mack, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s a full recap of this week’s FINAL episode of of The Masked Singer UK 2023 – find out who won and who was behind the masks.

The fourth series of The Masked Singer concluded on ITV1 on Saturday night (18 February).

The mystery singing competition has seen secret stars compete to put on a standout music performance while their real identities are kept covered under outrageous costumes.

For the final, host Joel Dommett was joined by the regular celebrity panel of Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Davina McCall together with guest Lee Mack.

They tried to guess the identity of the three remaining celebs before all the finalists were unmasked.

Recap the performances and final reveals below…

Rhino

Kicking off the final performances was Rhino, singing Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi.

Fawn

Next up was Fawn, performing Hopelessly Devoted To You from Grease.

Phoenix

Closing the first round of performances, Phoenix belted out Dean Martin classic Sway.

The trio then each performed a special duet with a former Masked Singer act.

Rhino

Rhino performed with series two contestant Harlequin – aka singer Gabrielle – singing Beneath Your Beautiful by Labrinth

Fawn

The second duet saw Fawn performing with Traffic Cone, unmasked as singer Aled Jones last series, with the pair singing When Somebody Loved Me from Toy Story.

Phoenix

Finally, Phoenix duetted with series 1 contestant Fox – aka singer, actress & TV personality Denise van Outen – performing Elton John and Kiki Dee’s Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

Fawn is revealed!

After all finalists had performed, the studio audience voted for their favourite before the top two were revealed. Fawn was eliminated, finishing in third place and was unmasked as All Saints star Natalie Appleton.

The top two acts – Phoenix and Rhino – then went on to reprise their favourite song of the series.

Phoenix is revealed!

After the top two performed their favourite song of the series, the viewers voted for their favourite. Phoenix finished in second place and was unmasked as Kaiser Chiefs’ frontman Ricky Wilson.

Rhino is revealed!

Rhino won The Masked Singer series 4 and was unmasked as singer Charlie Simpson.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV. You can catch up now on the ITVX website.