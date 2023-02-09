Love Island's Tanyel speaks out after her exit and backs Ron & Lana to win

Tanyel Revan has spoken out after her exit from Love Island on Thursday evening.

Tanyel became the latest Islander to leave Love Island after being left single in the latest recoupling.

She had been in a ‘friendship couple’ with Ron who decided to couple up with Lana Jenkins.

Tanyel admitted that she wasn’t surprised by her exit, saying: “Going into the fire pit, I just had a weird feeling that I was going to be leaving the Villa. I like Jordan as a person, but I knew that if he had chosen to couple up with me, I’d have been forcing it. I knew there was no spark.

“I was expecting him to pick Ellie. She’d given him more time and I didn’t. I think he knew in his heart that I was making an effort just for the sake of it. I wanted to be open and give it a go but I think he knew that I didn’t fancy him.”

She continued to say of Ron and Lana finally coupling up: “I’m so happy! I want them to win the show. I said to him when I was leaving, ‘If you let me down, that’s our friendship done.’

“I’m so happy they’re together. I feel like they’re the strongest couple and they have the most genuine feelings for each other. I hope he won’t let me down!”

And Tanyel insisted there was never anything more than friendship between herself and Ron.

She explained: “I’m glad I coupled up with him the first time around because if I hadn’t done that I wouldn’t have realised how good a friendship we could have. What made me realise it was just a friendship between us was as soon as we coupled up, we couldn’t flirt.

“It’s like the flirting went out the window. I didn’t expect to get on with him that well. He’s my best friend. When I get married one day, I want him to be there with Lana! Genuinely, I think he’ll be my friend for life…

“I really think that they [Ron and Lana] are a good match. Don’t get me wrong, sometimes she needs to back herself more, but I don’t think she’ll put up with any bulls*** and he knows this is his last chance.”

Meanwhile, on Kai and Olivia’s new coupling, Tanyel shared: “In the beginning I was concerned. I thought, ‘He only liked Samie the day before.’ He really fancied Samie so that took me by surprise when he then turned his attention to Olivia. He never mentioned that he fancied her [to me].

“I just don’t know if it will last.”

