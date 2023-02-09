Here’s who left Love Island 2023 in tonight’s results after one girl was dumped in the latest recoupling.

This evening saw the Islanders gather around the fire pit for a surprise recoupling and it was the boys’ turn to make the decisions.

The Islanders were told in a text that the one girl not chosen to be a couple would be left single and have to leave the villa.

Love Island: SR9: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather at the fire pit. Shaq, Kai, Casey, Will, Ron, Jordan, Tom, Jessie, Olivia, Tanya, Ellie, Sammie, Tanyel, Claudia and Lana. ©ITV Plc

The girls – including brand new bombshell Claudia – stood before the boys as they made their decisions.

Who left Love Island?

Ultimately it was Tanyel Revan who ended up single and left the villa.

Here’s a full run down of how the recoupling went:

Tom Clare recoupled with Samie Elishi

Shaq Muhammad recoupled with Tanya Manhenga

Ron Hall coupled up with Lana Jenkins

Casey O’Gorman coupled up with new girl Claudia Fogarty

Kai Fagan recoupled with Olivia Hawkins

Will Young recoupled with Jessie Wynter

Jordan Odofin recoupled with Ellie Spence.

Therefore Tanyel Revan was left single and left the villa.

Elsewhere in tonight’s show, the day after the recoupling saw the boys set a special challenge.

A text announced: “Islanders, tonight the boys will be showing off their culinary skills as they prepare a romantic three course dinner #HungryForLove #IOnlyHaveFriesForYou.”

Shaq, Jordan and Kai took on the job of cooking with Ron the sous chef while Will, Casey and Tom became waiters and entertainers.

Shaq said: “It was actually a lot of fun cooking with everyone, we all had our roles. It was mostly Will singing.”

However the night didn’t go perfectly to plan with Will fumbling his waiter role and accidentally spilling a drink.

And later there was tension after Shaq and Ron clashing over the washing up.

Calling over to Ron as he sits at the fire pit, Shaq insists: “No seriously, come on. We’re all washing up and cleaning, so can you get up and have your chat later? Come and clean, we’re all doing it together.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.