Love Island: SR9: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather at the fire pit. Shaq, Kai, Casey, Will, Ron, Jordan, Tom, Jessie, Olivia, Tanya, Ellie, Sammie, Tanyel, Claudia and Lana. ©ITV Plc

One girl is dumped in tonight’s Love Island 2023 results after the latest recoupling.

Last night’s who episode ended with the arrival of a surprise text asking the islanders to gather at the firepit.

This evening the Islanders gather around the fire pit for a recoupling where its the boys’ turn to make the decisions.

Love Island: SR9: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Claudia. ©ITV Plc

After impressing with her dance moves and dating two of the boys will one of the Islanders choose to couple up with new bombshell Claudia? And what effect will that have on the remaining decisions?

Who feels like the “luckiest man in the world” and who says their partner is the “kindest and purest girl” they’ve ever met?

Meanwhile, who hears they are in a “platonic friendship”, and which girl left not in a couple at the end must say their goodbyes and leave the Villa?

The next day and with the islanders in their new couples, a new text arrives. It reads: “Islanders, tonight the boys will be showing off their culinary skills as they prepare a romantic three course dinner #HungryForLove #IOnlyHaveFriesForYou.”

Shaq, Jordan and Kai crack on with the cooking as Ron offers to be sous chef.

Meanwhile Will, Casey and Tom take on the role of waiters and entertainers. Shaq says: “It was actually a lot of fun cooking with everyone, we all had our roles. It was mostly Will singing.”

As the girls enjoy the bruschetta starter prepared by the boys, Will fumbles his waiter role and accidentally spills a drink.

Love Island: SR9: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Casey gets a text. ©ITV Plc

As they enjoy dessert, one couple discusses their thoughts on marriage before feeding each other chocolate covered strawberries. And one couple leans in for an unexpected cheeky kiss.

However the night ends in tension when Shaq is left happy when he sees Ron not offering to help clean up.

Shaq insists: “No seriously, come on. We’re all washing up and cleaning, so can you get up and have your chat later? Come and clean, we’re all doing it together.”

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.