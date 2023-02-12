Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2023 line up and songs for 'Icons' week

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Logo. ©ITV Plc

Here are this evening’s Dancing On Ice 2023 line up of contestants and the music they’ll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series tonight (12 February), as all of the remaining celebrities skate together once more.

Torvill and Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo return behind the judges’ desk with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby at the helm.

This weekend is ‘Icons’ week with each routine themed around a music superstar.

Dancing On Ice line up

Last week saw Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu become the latest celeb to be eliminated.

Those left on the line up for Dancing On Ice are comic Darren Harriott, TV personality Joey Essex, Olympic artistic gymnast Nile Wilson and Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher,

Joining them are EastEnders actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, actress Carley Stenson, The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran and drag queen The Vivienne.

However due to illness Siva will not be skating this week. All being well, he will return to the competition next weekend.

Tonight’s Dancing On Ice 2022 Week 5 songs

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer

I’m Still Standing by Elton John Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers

Spice Up Your Life by Spice Girls Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart

Let Me Entertain You by Robbie Williams Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard

I’m Your Man by Wham! Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

The Vivienne and Colin Grafton

Halo by Beyonce Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty

Take Another Little Piece Of My Heart by Dusty Springfield Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

As always, at the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.

The two celebrity couples with the fewest combined votes will go head to head in the skate off where the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote. This week Jayne will be head judge.

Dancing On Ice 2023 airs tonight on ITV from 6:25PM.